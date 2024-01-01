About this product
Buckle up, time travelers, for a cosmic cannabis adventure with "Strawberry Sour Diesel: the Time-Traveling Toke” - a mind-blowing cosmic cannabis adventure! This hybrid strain merges the best of Strawberry Cough and Sour Diesel through futuristic innovations, delivering a sweet strawberry and fuel-like aroma that transports you through time and space. With its balanced high, you'll experience an uplifting sativa euphoria, perfect for sparking creativity and social interactions, while enjoying the gentle relaxation of its indica lineage for stress relief. Buckle up, grab a bud, and let this tantalizing strain take you on a delightful journey of relaxation and euphoria!
Take your senses on a cosmic journey with Time Machine's latest vape cartridges, where mouthwatering flavors meet cutting-edge extraction technology. Each puff delivers a burst of vibrant taste, featuring tantalizing strains like Watermelon Splash, Blackberry Kush, Sour Tangie, and Mango Sunrise. These cartridges are crafted from fresh frozen flower and infused with strain-specific liquid terpenes, ensuring that every hit is rich in flavor and full-spectrum cannabinoids. Whether you're seeking a nostalgic escape or a bold, enlightening experience, our full-spectrum extracts deliver purity and potency in a portable, easy-to-use, and discreet form. Designed for those who aim to explore the future of cannabis, these cartridges offer a "taste of the stars" that’s out of this world.
Time Machine Vape 1g Sativa Strawberry Sour Diesel
by Time Machine
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!
License(s)
- CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
