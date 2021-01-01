About this product
Our Timeless Full-Spectrum CBD formulas are packed with terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids alongside CBD to get the full entourage effect and a powerful CBD experience.
Made with real terpenes, raw CBD-rich hemp oil, a CBD isolate, you get the perfect drop of sweetness in every serving while still getting the properties a full-spectrum hemp extract has to offer.
We put time and effort into each of our products, which is why they’re batch-tested through a third-party lab for accuracy and safety. Before they’re sent off to an independent lab that proves our consistency yet again, each product is locally and carefully crafted in the heart of Connecticut.
Ingredients:
Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract, Real Terpenes, Hemp Seed Oil.
Direction for Use:
Shake well before each use. Keep out of sunlight or direct heat as it can degrade the cannabinoids and other hemp compounds, making the product less potent. Keep refrigerated or in a cool place to optimize your potency potential.
Use up to 1 full dropper per serving as much as twice a day. 1 dropper full is approximately 30 drops.
Place the drops under your tongue and hold for at least 30 to 60 seconds before swallowing.
Contains: max of 0.30% THC
About this brand
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
