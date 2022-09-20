About this product
We love how unique the formula for our CBD vape cartridges are compared to the unnatural chemical carriers common among the vape and CBD industries. Most vaporizing products are cut with PG/VG, MCT oil, hempseed oil, or another base that thins out the overall product and degrades the maximum potential of CBD’s potency.
What sets our vape cartridges apart is that they’re made from only CBD isolate and hemp terpenes. Each pen contains 400mg of CBD. These two ingredients are what makes our vape products truly count.
Each vape cartridge is designed with a standard 510 thread, pairing perfectly with our own battery packs. Because of the minimal number of ingredients, our lab results always indicate that our products are free of THC.
Get the maximum milligram potency and highest absorption rate possible when you vape with our cartridges.
Product Contains No THC
About this brand
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
