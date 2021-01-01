About this product

Our Timeless Full-Spectrum CBD formulas are packed with terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids alongside CBD to get the full entourage effect and a powerful CBD experience.



Made with real terpenes, raw CBD-rich hemp oil, a CBD isolate, you get the perfect drop of sweetness in every serving while still getting the properties a full-spectrum hemp extract has to offer.



We put time and effort into each of our products, which is why they’re batch-tested through a third-party lab for accuracy and safety. Before they’re sent off to an independent lab that proves our consistency yet again, each product is locally and carefully crafted in the heart of Connecticut.



Ingredients:

Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract, Real Terpenes, Hemp Seed Oil.



Direction for Use:

Shake well before each use. Keep out of sunlight or direct heat as it can degrade the cannabinoids and other hemp compounds, making the product less potent. Keep refrigerated or in a cool place to optimize your potency potential.



Use up to 1 full dropper per serving as much as twice a day. 1 dropper full is approximately 30 drops.



Place the drops under your tongue and hold for at least 30 to 60 seconds before swallowing.



Contains: max of 0.30% THC