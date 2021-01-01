About this product

Energy Tea

We’ve crafted CBD Energy, which contains 1200mg CBD and a combination of other essential ingredients that can help you get through the day.



For everything you might need for overall wellness, our Raspberry Iced Tea formula takes it just a step further. Key ingredients like taurine, glutamine, and a rich green tea extract are combined with CBD to aid in muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and much more.

Free of THC, it’s been lab-tested to ensure it contains an accurate reading of all cannabinoids, and to check that it’s free of pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, fertilizers, herbicides, and any other contaminant or pollutants. For those that want a competitive edge on life and a way to maximize your athletic potential, try our recovery tea.



CBD Amino Matrix 5675mg

Taurine, L-Glutamine, L-Arginine, L-Leucine, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine, L-Citrulline, L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, L-Histidine, L-Lysine HCI, L-Threonine, Caffeine (100mg), Theobromine, Green Tea Extract



Ingredients:

(Chicory Root Powder) Inulin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, and FD&C Red 40

Directions:

One rounded-off scoop of tea powder is one full serving and approximately 30mg CBD. Scoop one serving into 6 to 8 ounces of water.