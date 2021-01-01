About this product
Energy Tea
We’ve crafted CBD Energy, which contains 1200mg CBD and a combination of other essential ingredients that can help you get through the day.
For everything you might need for overall wellness, our Raspberry Iced Tea formula takes it just a step further. Key ingredients like taurine, glutamine, and a rich green tea extract are combined with CBD to aid in muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and much more.
Free of THC, it’s been lab-tested to ensure it contains an accurate reading of all cannabinoids, and to check that it’s free of pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, fertilizers, herbicides, and any other contaminant or pollutants. For those that want a competitive edge on life and a way to maximize your athletic potential, try our recovery tea.
CBD Amino Matrix 5675mg
Taurine, L-Glutamine, L-Arginine, L-Leucine, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine, L-Citrulline, L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, L-Histidine, L-Lysine HCI, L-Threonine, Caffeine (100mg), Theobromine, Green Tea Extract
Ingredients:
(Chicory Root Powder) Inulin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, and FD&C Red 40
Directions:
One rounded-off scoop of tea powder is one full serving and approximately 30mg CBD. Scoop one serving into 6 to 8 ounces of water.
About this brand
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.