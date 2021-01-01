About this product
Timeless CBD Delta 8 Vape Pens - All Hemp Derived
A delightful high! Smooth and tasty with premium Delta-8 distillate, rare minor cannabinoids and flavorful terpenes!
Our Delta-8 has non-detectable Delta-9 THC and has the added benefit of natural hemp terpenes and cannabinoids for a smooth and tasty experience.
Delta Cartridge
Delta-8 is a psychoactive rare cannabinoid with similar properties to Delta-9 THC. People who have tried Delta-8 say it has a similar body high as D-9 but keeps the mind clear and without the anxiety that some experience with D-9. So if you want to feel relaxed, clear headed and energized, try our Delta 8 vape pens with disposable vape cartridges today!
Delta 8 Cartridge IS LEGAL ACCORDING TO FEDERAL LAW AND THE FARM BILL ACT
However you are responsible for knowing your state laws and regulations in your territory and it is up to you to determine the legalities of this product. Delta 8 THC Vape cartridges can be intoxicating to some people, so do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.
Consult a healthcare practitioner before using this product. Delta 8 products may or may not trigger a positive drug screen. As a precaution you should avoid delta 8 products if you have to pass a drug test.
A delightful high! Smooth and tasty with premium Delta-8 distillate, rare minor cannabinoids and flavorful terpenes!
Our Delta-8 has non-detectable Delta-9 THC and has the added benefit of natural hemp terpenes and cannabinoids for a smooth and tasty experience.
Delta Cartridge
Delta-8 is a psychoactive rare cannabinoid with similar properties to Delta-9 THC. People who have tried Delta-8 say it has a similar body high as D-9 but keeps the mind clear and without the anxiety that some experience with D-9. So if you want to feel relaxed, clear headed and energized, try our Delta 8 vape pens with disposable vape cartridges today!
Delta 8 Cartridge IS LEGAL ACCORDING TO FEDERAL LAW AND THE FARM BILL ACT
However you are responsible for knowing your state laws and regulations in your territory and it is up to you to determine the legalities of this product. Delta 8 THC Vape cartridges can be intoxicating to some people, so do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.
Consult a healthcare practitioner before using this product. Delta 8 products may or may not trigger a positive drug screen. As a precaution you should avoid delta 8 products if you have to pass a drug test.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.