About this product

Timeless CBD Delta 8 Vape Pens - All Hemp Derived

A delightful high! Smooth and tasty with premium Delta-8 distillate, rare minor cannabinoids and flavorful terpenes!



Our Delta-8 has non-detectable Delta-9 THC and has the added benefit of natural hemp terpenes and cannabinoids for a smooth and tasty experience.



Delta Cartridge

Delta-8 is a psychoactive rare cannabinoid with similar properties to Delta-9 THC. People who have tried Delta-8 say it has a similar body high as D-9 but keeps the mind clear and without the anxiety that some experience with D-9. So if you want to feel relaxed, clear headed and energized, try our Delta 8 vape pens with disposable vape cartridges today!



Delta 8 Cartridge IS LEGAL ACCORDING TO FEDERAL LAW AND THE FARM BILL ACT



However you are responsible for knowing your state laws and regulations in your territory and it is up to you to determine the legalities of this product. Delta 8 THC Vape cartridges can be intoxicating to some people, so do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.



Consult a healthcare practitioner before using this product. Delta 8 products may or may not trigger a positive drug screen. As a precaution you should avoid delta 8 products if you have to pass a drug test.