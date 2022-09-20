About this product
Honolulu Haze CBD flower is back for a second season. This was our most popular Hemp varietal of 2019 so we made sure this fresh batch will not disappoint. Honolulu Haze CBD flower features a potency of 22.6% CBD with less than <0.115% THC. The CBD flower has a mild earthy aroma with high levels of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Bisabolol and Pinene.
Honolulu Haze #2 CBD Flower Strain Information:
Type: Sativa dominant hybrid
Lineage: Honolulu Haze
Aroma: Floral, Fruity, Dank
Feeling: Relaxed, Calm
Product Information:
Type: CBD flower derived from Industrial Hemp
Contains: 3.5 grams
Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:
17.8% CBDA
4.8% CBD
Below <0.115 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
About this brand
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
