About this product
Purple Urkle Delta 8 Infused Premium Hemp Flower
We took some of our finest Hemp Flower, infused it with delta 8 and glossed it in Keif. Introducing Purple Urkle! While supplies last!
CBD Content: 18.50%
STRAIN: Purple Urkle
FLAVOR / TERPENE PROFILE:
Purple Urkle is a D8 Infused hemp strain that is Indica dominant. Breeders crossed Alien Sour Apple and Pebble OG to achieve a literal masterpiece that looks striking and also tastes with considerable jazz.
DELTA 8 INFUSED: Please note this product is infused with 95% delta 8 and then glossed in keif to give an extra kick. D8 has similar effects to delta 9 thc, therefore this product should not be taken lightly. It has very noticeable effects.
About this strain
Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
64% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
