About this product
Variable Voltage Battery w/ 510 Thread
The ultimate in discreet and professional vape pen products, our Timeless CBD vape pen has a concealed quick click cartridge slot to ensure the cartridge is protected and the vape oil stays safe.
Use your favorite cartridge in our portable vaporizer with a 510 thread battery that’s compatible with the majority of popular cartridges on the market. You can alternatively use our own vape cartridges, which we currently offer in 400mg strengths.
The keychain loop on the vape pen makes it easy to take on the go with you, storing around your neck or on a bag conveniently for you to use whenever you need a serving of CBD.
Ideal for any outside or active lifestyle, our vape pen has an open design that makes it easy to travel with without risking damage to your cartridge. If you’re looking for the ultimate oil vaporizer, look no further – try our vape pen today.
About this brand
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
