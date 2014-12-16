Timeless Vapes
ATF 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
As an earthy, sweet, and pungent Sativa-dominant strain, ATF is described as giving a euphoric, uplifting and soothing high with strong enhancement of appetite and creativity. It has strong notes of pine, lemon, and skunk.
Alaskan Thunder Fuck effects
Reported by real people like you
1,422 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!