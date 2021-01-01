Timeless Vapes
Gorilla Glue #4 1g
About this product
An award-winning Hybrid strain, Gorilla Glue #4 is a potent, Indica-dominant hybrid. Pungent, earthy, pine aromas accompany heavy, happy, soothing effects. This strain is the offspring of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel…it will have you feeling “glued” to the couch.
Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Limonene
