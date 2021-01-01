Timeless Vapes
Lemon Faderade 0.5g
About this product
An OG Timeless blend thats popularity has stood the test of time! An energy blend by creation, this flavor quenches the thirst with a Lemon-Lime test on the exhale that leaves you HIGHdrated. Limonene, Terpinolene, and Citral are present to give you a happy, energetic, and creative high.
Terpene Profile: Limonene, Terpinolene, Citral
