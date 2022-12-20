About this product
The same delicious caramel we use for other Tipsy Turtle edibles is now available for Arizona Medical Marijuana Patients in convenient 10mg doses. Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Nip
Servings Per Container: 10
Amount/Serving: Calories 100, Fat 4g Saturated Fat 2g, Sodium 140mg, Carbs 14g, Fiber 1g, Sugars 6g, Protein 2g
About this brand
Tipsy Turtle
Tipsy Turtle Edibles is one of the leading edible manufacturing companies available to Arizona Medical Marijuana Patients. We are an edible manufacturer that creates many different types of marijuana edibles and are recognized throughout Phoenix as one of Arizona’s most trusted cannabis edible production companies. Our small batch cannabis-infused edibles are handcrafted at our facility using only the finest ingredients. The edibles we create include Chocolate Turtles, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Glazed Pecans, Lollipops, Candy Cubes, Caramel Nips, Turtle Tracks, Snappers and Brownies.
State License(s)
00000131DCYO00924714