Deliciously flavored patty with Carmel, Chocolate and pecans. Available in 100mg for the Arizona recreational marijuana market. Nutrition Facts Serving size: 1 Sand Dollar Serving Per Container: 1 Amount/Serving: Calories 90, Fat 6g, Saturated Fat 2.5g, Cholesterol <5mg, Sodium 15mg, Carbs 9g, Dietary Fiber <1g, Sugars 8g, Protein 1g Percent Daily Value based on a 2000 calorie diet
Tipsy Turtle Edibles is one of the leading edible manufacturing companies available to Arizona Medical Marijuana Patients. We are an edible manufacturer that creates many different types of marijuana edibles and are recognized throughout Phoenix as one of Arizona’s most trusted cannabis edible production companies. Our small batch cannabis-infused edibles are handcrafted at our facility using only the finest ingredients. The edibles we create include Chocolate Turtles, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Glazed Pecans, Lollipops, Candy Cubes, Caramel Nips, Turtle Tracks, Snappers and Brownies.