Tipsy Turtle Edibles is one of the leading edible manufacturing companies available to Arizona Medical Marijuana Patients. We are an edible manufacturer that creates many different types of marijuana edibles and are recognized throughout Phoenix as one of Arizona’s most trusted cannabis edible production companies. Our small batch cannabis-infused edibles are handcrafted at our facility using only the finest ingredients. The edibles we create include Chocolate Turtles, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Glazed Pecans, Lollipops, Candy Cubes, Caramel Nips, Turtle Tracks, Snappers and Brownies.

