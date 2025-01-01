We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
TJ's Gardens
We make you smile.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
9 products
Cartridges
Ultra Violet Cartridge 0.5g
by TJ's Gardens
THC 74.1%
CBD 0.19%
Rick Simpson Oil
Tj's White Label RSO 1G
by TJ's Gardens
THC 755.55%
CBD 8.56%
Cartridges
Do-si-dos Disposable Cartridge 0.4g
by TJ's Gardens
THC 78.39%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Ultra Violet CO2 Cartridge 1g
by TJ's Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Durban Poison Disposable Pen 0.4g
by TJ's Gardens
THC 72.57%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Monkey Tape RSO 1g
by TJ's Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Durban Poison X MTF RSO 1g
by TJ's Gardens
THC 743.53%
CBD 0.07%
Cartridges
Forum Cookies Disposable Pen 0.4g
by TJ's Gardens
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Slymer G-Pen Cartridge 0.5g
by TJ's Gardens
THC 73.1%
CBD 0.77%
