From Archive Seeds, UltraViolet OG is an 80% indica strain bred by crossing Face Off OG with Purple Indica from the Pacific Northwest. With this genetic combination, the breeders hoped to improve the yield and flowering time while still maintaining a deep purple coloration, and UltraViolet OG achieved just that. This powerful indica strain delivers dreamy, sleepy euphoria that gives your eyelids some heaviness at night while giving your mood a burst of positivity.
UltraViolet OG effects
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
TJ's Gardens
TJ’s Gardens was established by friends on a mission to provide comfort to those seeking relief from stress and illness. With farms in both Oregon and Washington, we are committed the pursuit of growing premium cannabis by developing and acquiring spectacular genetics, fully allowing the plant to reach its natural potential, and processing at the optimal time. Our premium cannabis flower and products have earned several awards for exceptional quality. TJ’s Gardens products are available at fine dispensaries throughout Washington and Oregon, including TJ’s Provisions, TJ's on the Alley, TJ's on Powell, and TJ's on Willamette the flagship dispensary in Eugene.