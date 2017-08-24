Blackberry Funk 26.6% | Indica

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Unwind with Blackberry Funk, a deeply relaxing indica strain that delivers a perfect balance of bold flavors and calming effects. Known for its rich, fruity aroma, this strain combines the sweetness of ripe blackberries with a subtle earthiness and a hint of skunky funk, creating a truly unique sensory experience.

Blackberry Funk is ideal for evening use, offering a soothing body high that melts away tension while gently easing the mind into tranquility. Perfect for those seeking relief from stress, insomnia, or simply looking to wind down after a long day.

Aroma & Flavor Profile:
- Sweet and fruity with notes of fresh blackberries
- Earthy undertones and a funky, skunky finish

Effects:
- Relaxation
- Stress relief
- Full-body calm

Let Blackberry Funk transport you to a place of serene bliss with every puff. It's the perfect companion for quiet nights and restful sleep.

About this strain

Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.  

About this brand

TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
