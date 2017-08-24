Unwind with Blackberry Funk, a deeply relaxing indica strain that delivers a perfect balance of bold flavors and calming effects. Known for its rich, fruity aroma, this strain combines the sweetness of ripe blackberries with a subtle earthiness and a hint of skunky funk, creating a truly unique sensory experience.



Blackberry Funk is ideal for evening use, offering a soothing body high that melts away tension while gently easing the mind into tranquility. Perfect for those seeking relief from stress, insomnia, or simply looking to wind down after a long day.



Aroma & Flavor Profile:

- Sweet and fruity with notes of fresh blackberries

- Earthy undertones and a funky, skunky finish



Effects:

- Relaxation

- Stress relief

- Full-body calm



Let Blackberry Funk transport you to a place of serene bliss with every puff. It's the perfect companion for quiet nights and restful sleep.

