Jungle Juice 24% | Hybrid

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
About this product

Step into the lush and vibrant world of Jungle Juice, a perfectly balanced hybrid strain that brings the best of both indica and sativa effects. This exotic strain tantalizes the senses with a tropical aroma of sweet citrus, ripe mango, and a hint of earthiness, reminiscent of a sun-drenched jungle escape.

Jungle Juice offers a versatile experience: uplifting and creative energy perfect for daytime adventures or a smooth transition into evening relaxation. Its balanced effects make it ideal for unwinding without losing focus, providing an enjoyable high that feels like a refreshing splash in the tropics.

Whether you're looking to spark creativity, relieve stress, or simply elevate your mood, Jungle Juice delivers a flavorful and satisfying journey.

Key Notes:
- Flavor Profile: Sweet citrus, tropical mango, earthy undertones
- Effects: Balanced, uplifting, creative, and relaxing
- Perfect For: Socializing, unwinding, or enhancing your favorite activities

Embark on a tropical adventure with Jungle Juice, where paradise meets perfectly balanced potency.

About this strain

Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.

About this brand

TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
