About this product

Uplifting, energizing effects with an incredibly tasty, creamy, fruity flavor profile. Rolled with organic hemp blunt paper.



TKO Blunts contain a one gram premium hemp blunt



Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever



We have a wide variety of strains, majority of which are in-house creations; exotic and exclusive genetics that set TKO apart from other pre-rolled products on the market.



We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so it gives you a great opportunity to have exclusive TKO offerings in your store.



We are all about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at a very affordable price.