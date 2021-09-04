Loading…
Logo for the brand TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve

Sherblato Blunts

Strain rating:
THC 17%CBD

About this product

Uplifting, energizing effects with an incredibly tasty, creamy, fruity flavor profile. Rolled with organic hemp blunt paper.

TKO Blunts contain a one gram premium hemp blunt

Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever

We have a wide variety of strains, majority of which are in-house creations; exotic and exclusive genetics that set TKO apart from other pre-rolled products on the market.

We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so it gives you a great opportunity to have exclusive TKO offerings in your store.

We are all about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at a very affordable price.
