TKO Reserve

TKO Blunt Doublepacks : Two .75 Gram Blunts

About this product

TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram blunts for double the punch

Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever

We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO.

We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!

TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.

