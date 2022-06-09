About this product
NAYSA 100mg CBD De-Stress, Relax, and Sleep Bath Bombs are perfect for any night that you need to unwind. Our Bath Bomb Pack will send 2 of each bath bomb to help with any needs at the end of a long day. These bath bombs provide a fun way of utilizing CBD by quickly dissolving into a soothing solution within your bath water. (Colors may vary from batch to batch)
100mg of CBD
Aids in stress relief
Promotes complete relaxation
Enhances bath experience and mood
Assists in relieving tension
Leaves skin feeling soft
Fresh, soothing scent
Essential Oils: Lavender, Italian Lemon, Orange, & Peppermint
Relieve sore muscles and joints
Moisturizes and relieves skin irritations
Not intended for use by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue Use and consult your doctor. This product contains a total of delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed .03% on a dry weight basis. Use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.
Not intended for use by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue Use and consult your doctor. This product contains a total of delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed .03% on a dry weight basis. Use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.
About this brand
Twilight CBD
Twilight CBD provides premium plant-based cannabinoids and other beneficial phytocompounds for a diverse spectrum of plant-powered relief enhancements.