Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Toker Supply

Toker Supply

GREEN LINE "BURNOUT" DUAL WHEEL PERC WATER PIPE

About this product

Highlights:
- 10" Inches Tall
- Slyme Green or Clear
- Dual Wheel Perc
- Swiss Perc Top Chamber
- Thick Base
- Straight Neck
- Polished Joint
- Thick Glass
- Scientific Glass
- 14mm Female Joint
- Includes Dry Herb Bowl

We call this piece the "Burnout" because of the unique dual wheel perc design. This piece is an excellent daily driver for both dry herbs or oils because of its great diffusion. The top swiss chamber acts as another layer of diffusion and can also be used as an ice catcher.

Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-glass-dual-wheel-perc-water-pipe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!