About this product

Highlights:

- 10" Inches Tall

- Slyme Green or Clear

- Dual Wheel Perc

- Swiss Perc Top Chamber

- Thick Base

- Straight Neck

- Polished Joint

- Thick Glass

- Scientific Glass

- 14mm Female Joint

- Includes Dry Herb Bowl



We call this piece the "Burnout" because of the unique dual wheel perc design. This piece is an excellent daily driver for both dry herbs or oils because of its great diffusion. The top swiss chamber acts as another layer of diffusion and can also be used as an ice catcher.



Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-glass-dual-wheel-perc-water-pipe