Toker Supply

GREEN LINE FROTH PERC "BANGER HANGER"

About this product

Highlights:
- 7" Inches Tall
- Slyme Green or Clear
- Froth Perc
- Thick Flared Lip Mouthpiece
- Bent Neck
- Polished Joint
- Thick Glass
- Scientific Glass
- 14mm Female Joint
- Includes Dry Herb Bowl

This Forth Perc Banger Hanger by GreenLine Glass is the perfect combination of size, and diffusion. The froth perc contains several small slits for great diffusion but also great flavor. The bent neck ensure no water splashes back into your mouth. This piece is available in GreenLines signature Lime Green or all Clear glass.

Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-glass-froth-perc-banger-hanger
