Rechargeable. Adjustable Heat. The Toko Gold is designed to provide a peak vaporization experience with an elegant, luxurious, and sophisticated design. Supercritical CO2 extract formulated with live cannabis terpenes for superior flavor and effect. All products are made with food grade materials only. Source products used for extraction are grown in a GMP and GPP environment without the use of pesticides and free of heavy metals: made from Supercritical CO2 extracted cannabis oil