TONIC
Black seed oil is a potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. It has been shown to improve immune function, balance blood sugar levels and promote liver health.
Single origin, full spectrum distillate, sourced from Tricolla Farms' organic sun-grown hemp flower
Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain.
Ingredients:
Full Spectrum CBD Distillate sourced from Tricolla Farms' sun-grown hemp flower
100% Coconut-Derived MCT Oil
Organic Black Seed Oil
Pure, Organic Maple Syrup (.25g sugar per 1mL serving)
Dosage:
For general good vibes, balance + mental clarity, use smaller doses (1/2 dropper). When using for anxiety or pain relief, larger doses (full dropper) may be better.
Either way, it's always good to start small and work your way up!
