1500mg CBD / 30mL

Grounded can be used orally or topically to provide soothing relief from inflammation; take it before bed to help you relax into a more restful night's sleep or take a small dose in the morning for overall Endocannabinoid System balance.
Also great for pets!

A whole flower extract, which is not as refined as the distillate used in our other Doses, is much more reflective of the plant's original profile of healing compounds. This means a higher concentration of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, fatty acids, chlorophyll, vitamins and minerals
This also means a darker color and a more earthy taste.

The flavor profile is definitely cannabis-heavy, but not bitter or burning like some raw extracts.

Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain.

Ingredients:
Whole plant hemp extract sourced from Tricolla Farms' organic, sun-grown hemp flower
Organic MCT Oil (100% coconut-derived)

Dosage:
Orally: start small (.25-.5mL) and work your way up! For more relaxation and soothing effects, start with 1mL
Topically: apply .5mL to inflamed areas or irritated skin as needed
