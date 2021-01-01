About this product

1500mg CBD / 30mL



Grounded can be used orally or topically to provide soothing relief from inflammation; take it before bed to help you relax into a more restful night's sleep or take a small dose in the morning for overall Endocannabinoid System balance.

Also great for pets!



A whole flower extract, which is not as refined as the distillate used in our other Doses, is much more reflective of the plant's original profile of healing compounds. This means a higher concentration of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, fatty acids, chlorophyll, vitamins and minerals

This also means a darker color and a more earthy taste.



The flavor profile is definitely cannabis-heavy, but not bitter or burning like some raw extracts.



Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain.



Ingredients:

Whole plant hemp extract sourced from Tricolla Farms' organic, sun-grown hemp flower

Organic MCT Oil (100% coconut-derived)



Dosage:

Orally: start small (.25-.5mL) and work your way up! For more relaxation and soothing effects, start with 1mL

Topically: apply .5mL to inflamed areas or irritated skin as needed