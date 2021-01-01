TONIC
Ashwagandha has been shown to lower cortisol levels while improving mental clarity and focus.
Single origin, full spectrum distillate, sourced from Tricolla Farms' organic, sun-grown hemp flower.
Blended with black seed oil to elevate the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory effects of each dose.
Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain.
Ingredients:
Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, sourced from organic, sun-grown, US hemp flower
Organic Ashwagandha Root Extract (280mg/mL)
Coconut-derived MCT Oil
Organic Black Seed Oil
Pure, Organic Maple Syrup (.25 sugar per 1mL serving)
Dosage:
For general good vibes, balance + mental clarity use smaller doses (1/2 dropper). When using for anxiety or pain relief, larger doses (full dropper) may be better.
Either way, it's always good to start small and work your way up!
