About this product

Ashwagandha has been shown to lower cortisol levels while improving mental clarity and focus.



Single origin, full spectrum distillate, sourced from Tricolla Farms' organic, sun-grown hemp flower.



Blended with black seed oil to elevate the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory effects of each dose.



Lab tested for purity and potency; equipped with Blue Bite NFC authentication technology to ensure traceability and verification throughout our supply chain.



Ingredients:



Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, sourced from organic, sun-grown, US hemp flower

Organic Ashwagandha Root Extract (280mg/mL)

Coconut-derived MCT Oil

Organic Black Seed Oil

Pure, Organic Maple Syrup (.25 sugar per 1mL serving)



Dosage:



For general good vibes, balance + mental clarity use smaller doses (1/2 dropper). When using for anxiety or pain relief, larger doses (full dropper) may be better.



Either way, it's always good to start small and work your way up!