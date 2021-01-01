Loading…
TONIC

Zen Dog

About this product

Gluten free, grain free, vegan & organic

(20) 4mg treats per bag

Ingredients:

4mg CBD, Certified Organic Ingredients including Pumpkin, Molasses, Oat Bran, Coconut Oil, and Pumpkin Pie Spice

Dosage:

For pups over 30 pounds, give (1) whole treat. You can then progress to (2) whole treats per day, if necessary.
For pups under 30 pounds, start with half a treat.
