TONIC
About this product
Gluten free, grain free, vegan & organic
(20) 4mg treats per bag
Ingredients:
4mg CBD, Certified Organic Ingredients including Pumpkin, Molasses, Oat Bran, Coconut Oil, and Pumpkin Pie Spice
Dosage:
For pups over 30 pounds, give (1) whole treat. You can then progress to (2) whole treats per day, if necessary.
For pups under 30 pounds, start with half a treat.
No product reviews
