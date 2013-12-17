Top Shelf Terp
Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.
Afghan Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
