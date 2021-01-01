Top Shelf Washington
Dutch Hawaiian is a Sativa strain that is lime green in color. Dutch Hawaiian is a cross between Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. With prevalent citrus notes and taste, this strain provides a good body high with elements of relaxation, focus and creativity. Its known to give one a cerebral bliss with a fuzzy head high
Effects: Uplifting, happy, creative, euphoric, focused
Flavors: Flowery, tropical, earthy
Aroma: Stinky, citrus
