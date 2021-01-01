TopShelf
Brownie Variety 80mg 4-pack
About this product
Brownie Variety Packs include 1 of each: Smores, Caramel Coconut, Turtle and Fudge.
Made with natural ingredients.
Sugar, Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Salt, All Purpose Shortening, Pastry Flour, Bread Flour, Eggs and Solvent-Free CO2 Cannabis Oil.
