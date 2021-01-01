About this product

Salve It Lavender Shea Butter combines lavender oil with Cannabis derived essential oils (terpenes) to give a soothing effect. Linalool (also found in Lavender) is known for it's relaxing effect and patients report that Nerolidol can be pleasantly sedating. Combine all of that with one part CBD isolate and one part THC distillate and you've got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses. 45mg of salve in 2 oz tin. Dosage: Divide Total available cannabinoids by 300 for amount per gram.



Ingredients: Shea Butter, Lavender Oil, Linalool Terpene, Nerolidol Terpene, CBD Isolate, THC Distillate.



*Nerolidol is a plant based terpene used in skin care products because of its abilty to activate and penetrate the skin as a thansdermal delivery.