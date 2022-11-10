About this product
Salve It Lavender Shea Butter combines lavender oil with Cannabis derived essential oils (terpenes) to give a soothing effect. Linalool (also found in Lavender) is known for it's relaxing effect and patients report that Nerolidol can be pleasantly sedating. Combine all of that with Rev Clinics THC distillate and you've got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses. 45mg of salve in 2 oz tin. Dosage: Divide Total available cannabinoids by 300 for amount per gram.
Our brand of luxurious massage oils, lotions and creams take a natural approach to wellness by combining the medicinal benefits of cannabis with essential skin care products. Topicas provides temporary relief from soreness, discomfort, and inflammation without the cerebral effects of consuming cannabis. Crafted with a comprehensive approach to total health, our topicals use essential hemp seed and sweet almond oils to nourish the skin. The combined effects of THC and select botanicals make this a favorite in the medicinal market. Available in Lavender, Lemongrass, Melaleuca (tea tree oil), and Lemon Mint.