Our brand of luxurious massage oils, lotions and creams take a natural approach to wellness by combining the medicinal benefits of cannabis with essential skin care products. Topicas provides temporary relief from soreness, discomfort, and inflammation without the cerebral effects of consuming cannabis. Crafted with a comprehensive approach to total health, our topicals use essential hemp seed and sweet almond oils to nourish the skin. The combined effects of THC and select botanicals make this a favorite in the medicinal market. Available in Lavender, Lemongrass, Melaleuca (tea tree oil), and Lemon Mint.