  3. Topstone Projects
Topstone Projects

Artisanal countertop vaporizers

Complements to your countertops: Topstone looks beautiful in your home.
Whatever's on your countertop, Topstone fits in seamlessly.
We designed a custom airbox that regulates airflow perfectly; each pull is consistent and delicious.
About Topstone Projects

Topstone started in 2014 when co-founder William Bosch became a medical patient in Connecticut. He loved concentrates but struggled to find a vaporizer that felt right -- something long-lasting with polished design and great materials. At Topstone, we offer striking visual design combined with innovative improvements to usability. From our bocote wood mouthpiece to the stainless steel base, Topstone provides a sophisticated product by sourcing premium, American made materials. We call it the countertop piece because it fits in seamlessly on your kitchen or bathroom counters, elevating rather than hiding or rushing your relationship with concentrates. We are a local brand dedicated to providing a superior concentrates experience and engaging our community!