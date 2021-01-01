About this product
Replacement Quartz Tank parts for the TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge. With 3 per pack, you can extend the life of a single 510 Wax Cartridge body and dab adaptor significantly. A great cost-effective way to consume your wax concentrates, including live resin, live rosin, shatter, budder, etc.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TOQi
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.