Loading...

TR Concentrates

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

29 products
Product image for Lemon Creamsicle Shatter 1g
Shatter
Lemon Creamsicle Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 74.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato Cake Shatter 1g
Shatter
Gelato Cake Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 73.94%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Limone Shatter 1g
Shatter
Blueberry Limone Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 76.37%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Headband Wax 1g
Wax
Blueberry Headband Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
Wax
Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orange Dream Shatter 1g
Shatter
Orange Dream Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Good God Wax 1g
Wax
Good God Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chem 4 Wax 1g
Wax
Chem 4 Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Critical Mass Wax 1g
Wax
Critical Mass Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ultra Sonja 1g
Solvent
Ultra Sonja 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triple Ax OG Wax 1g
Wax
Triple Ax OG Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lunar Widow Shatter 1g
Shatter
Lunar Widow Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry OG Wax 1g
Wax
Blueberry OG Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 74.44%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lilac Diesel Wax 1g
Wax
Lilac Diesel Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 78.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Crescendo Wax 1g
Wax
Crescendo Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 72.13%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical OG Wax 1g
Wax
Tropical OG Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 74.96%
CBD 1.03%
Product image for Mandarin Cookies Shatter 1g
Shatter
Mandarin Cookies Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 68.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Super Sour OG Shatter 1g
Shatter
Super Sour OG Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Angry Ginger Wax 1g
Wax
Angry Ginger Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Assorted Shatter 1g
Shatter
Assorted Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lunar Kush Shatter 1g
Shatter
Lunar Kush Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Red Crush 4 Shatter 1g
Shatter
Red Crush 4 Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Assorted Shatter Slab 7g
Shatter
Assorted Shatter Slab 7g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mob Boss Shatter 1g
Shatter
Mob Boss Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%