We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
TR Concentrates
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
29 products
Shatter
Lemon Creamsicle Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 74.89%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Gelato Cake Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 73.94%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Blueberry Limone Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 76.37%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blueberry Headband Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Orange Dream Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Good God Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Chem 4 Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Critical Mass Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Ultra Sonja 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Triple Ax OG Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Lunar Widow Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blueberry OG Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 74.44%
CBD 0%
Wax
Lilac Diesel Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 78.84%
CBD 0%
Wax
Crescendo Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 72.13%
CBD 0%
Wax
Tropical OG Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 74.96%
CBD 1.03%
Shatter
Mandarin Cookies Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 68.24%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Super Sour OG Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Angry Ginger Wax 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Assorted Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Lunar Kush Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Red Crush 4 Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Assorted Shatter Slab 7g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Mob Boss Shatter 1g
by TR Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
TR Concentrates
Catalog
Concentrates