About this product
Tranquil Store Cold Therapy Relief CBD Freeze Roll-On is a powerhouse that contains menthol for a cooling effect. As well as aloe and a proprietary blend of essential oils to help revitalize and calm the skin.
Tranquil Store Cold Therapy Relief CBD Freeze Roll-On Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Menthol Crystals, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Ginger, CBD Hemp Extract.
Size: 1oz 50mg, 3oz 1125mg
Suggested Dosage: Rub a thin film over affected areas. Not suggested to use more than four times daily. Massage into skin/muscles as desired (massaging is not necessary).
Be sure to speak with a doctor before using it if you have sensitive skin and stop use immediately if your skin develops irritation or rash. May apply liberally and use as much or as little as desired.
Keep out of reach of children. Tranquil’s CBD Infused Freeze Roll-On is intended for external use only – Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs.
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.
Tranquil Store Cold Therapy Relief CBD Freeze Roll-On Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Menthol Crystals, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Ginger, CBD Hemp Extract.
Size: 1oz 50mg, 3oz 1125mg
Suggested Dosage: Rub a thin film over affected areas. Not suggested to use more than four times daily. Massage into skin/muscles as desired (massaging is not necessary).
Be sure to speak with a doctor before using it if you have sensitive skin and stop use immediately if your skin develops irritation or rash. May apply liberally and use as much or as little as desired.
Keep out of reach of children. Tranquil’s CBD Infused Freeze Roll-On is intended for external use only – Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs.
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tranquil Store
Tranquil Store is the home of a premium CBD company founded on the principle of delivering quality products to everyone from your modern-day celebrity to the average working family. Here at Tranquil, we aim to educate, inform, and empower our customers to improve their quality of life and make overall positive changes. How do you ask? Through the Tranquil CBD difference, elevate your morning workout with CBD boosters or calm anxious pets on the next road trip with our popular Peanut Butter flavor. With something for everyone, Tranquil strives to be the leader for all your CBD needs.