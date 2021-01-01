About this product

Tranquil Store Full Spectrum CBD oil drops are a great source for enhanced wellness and vitality. We offer several fan-favorite CBD hemp oil flavors, including Outrageous Citrus, Refreshing Mint, Simply Natural, Bubbalicious Berry, and Lemon Squeeze. Tranquil CBD oil flavoring is made from premium sources. Enjoy the great taste and aroma of these nutritional flavored CBD oils or the traditional taste of our natural CBD oil.



Need to know: If you don’t feel anything at first, be patient. Just like when you start taking a new supplement or regimen, it takes time to feel the full effects. Stay consistent. The results are cumulative and often subtle at first.



Bubbalicious Blueberry CBD Premium Oil Drop Ingredients: Refined Hemp Seed Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract, Organic Blueberry Essential Oil.



Suggested Dosage: Start small with 1/2 dropper. It’s generally recommended to start small and work your way up.



If your employment requires a drug test, please talk to your employer or physician first.



* Contains less than 0.3% THC. *



Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition, or take pharmaceutical drugs.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.