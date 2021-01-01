Transpring
About this product
Features
1.Wickless, easier to fill oil
2.Full ceramic, much healthier
3.Integrated structure, no side leakage
4.Metal seal, better leaking proof
5.Direct oil intake design, consistent pure taste
Capacity:0.5/1.0ml
Oil intake hole size:0.5/0.7/0.9mm
Patent No.201430294572.6
1.Wickless, easier to fill oil
2.Full ceramic, much healthier
3.Integrated structure, no side leakage
4.Metal seal, better leaking proof
5.Direct oil intake design, consistent pure taste
Capacity:0.5/1.0ml
Oil intake hole size:0.5/0.7/0.9mm
Patent No.201430294572.6
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!