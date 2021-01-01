Loading…
Logo for the brand Transpring

Transpring

USB Fast Charger C2

About this product

Features
1. Nice and exquisite, new design, save much time
2.Charge fast, 20mins charge 80%
3.Touch to switch normal/fast mode
4. Intelligent protection system, overcharge and short circuit protection
5. PC and ABS, temperature resistant and drop resistant
6. 510 thread connector, apply to various batteries
