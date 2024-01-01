About this product
For the first time in your life, your taste buds and brain buds are about to become best buds. Delivering melt-in-your-mouth chocolate goodness, our Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars whisper sweet, sugary nothings to your taste buds before bubbling your brain buds up to a Martian zip code. All you gotta do is divvy these bars into pieces, take your preferred dose, and find your cruising altitude. Pop back a couple pieces for a functional microdose, four to six for a groovy euphoria, and seven or more to rappel down the Universe’s soft-white underbelly!
Product contains dairy and is manufactured on equipment that processes products containing nuts. Peanut Butter flavor contains peanuts.
Shipping During Warm Weather: It is important to us that your chocolates arrive in pristine condition for maximum enjoyment. With this in mind, orders containing Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars that are placed by 12 p.m. CT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, will be processed the same day. Orders placed after 12 p.m. CT on Thursday, as well as on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, will be processed on the following Monday to avoid holding delays in warm facilities.
Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars
by TRĒ House
TRĒ House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
