A healthy twist on an old classic! Our tasty tarts come in a 4pk, with a total dosage of 50mg CBD and 20mg THC per package (that's 5mg of THC per tart). This high CBD:THC ratio is designed to provide a very subtle head change, aimed at enhancing your everyday experiences through elevating your mood, and easing away any pain or anxieties. Superfood-filled, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free. And yes, they taste amazing too!