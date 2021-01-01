Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Treat Yourself

Treat Yourself

Strawberry Rose Tarts, 4pk, 1:1 ratio

About this product

A healthy twist on an old classic! Our tasty strawberry-rose tarts come in a 4pk, with a total dosage of 40mgCBD & 40mgTHC per package (that's 10mg of THC/ tart). This 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC is designed to provide maximum pain relief for patients suffering from chronic pain. Superfood-filled, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free. And yes, they taste amazing too!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!