A healthy twist on an old classic! Our tasty strawberry-rose tarts come in a 4pk, with a total dosage of 40mgCBD & 40mgTHC per package (that's 10mg of THC/ tart). This 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC is designed to provide maximum pain relief for patients suffering from chronic pain. Superfood-filled, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free. And yes, they taste amazing too!