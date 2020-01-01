 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. TREE BASE KLEAR
TREE BASE KLEAR Cover Photo

TREE BASE KLEAR

The New Industry Standard!

About TREE BASE KLEAR

Discover concentrates rooted in wellness with Tree Base Klear's line of clear, potent, and terpy cannabis extractions. Tree Base Klear is a pioneer in concentrates --one of the first to bring clear, distillate concentrates to the market. Tree Base Klear’s line of vape cartridges, crystalline, and clear syringes delivers a clean high every time. Tree Base Klear supplies extracts upon which the cannabis community can rely, and their methods render consistent extracts that express the essence of the original strain in every puff.

Cartridges

more products

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States, California