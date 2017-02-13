TREE BASE KLEAR Citrus Kush Vape Cartridge 1000mg
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Citrus Kush, an indica-dominant hybrid, provides a unique medley of sweet citrus flavors that are dominant in lime. While offering a bold, terpy flavor, Citrus Kush lends users an extremely mellow experience that can encourage creativity and positive thought.
About this strain
Citrus Kush
Citrus Kush is a fresh and fruity blast for the senses. As the name implies, this indica-dominant hybrid has a deep citrus aroma with darker, muskier tones that support the theory of some Master Kush genetics. The taste follows suit with a sweet and sour mix that will bring to mind a bright bowl of lemons, limes, and oranges. Citrus Kush’s effects will be strong in both the head and body, providing a mood boost that leaves consumers happy (if a little out of it).
Citrus Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
