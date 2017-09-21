Treedom
Romulan Grapefruit Pre-Roll 0.7g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Romulan Grapefruit effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
13% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
