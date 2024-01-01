We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
TreeFrog
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
9 products
Pre-rolls
Fire OG Pre-Roll 0.75g
by TreeFrog
THC 23%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Sangria
by TreeFrog
THC 7.22%
CBD 7.93%
Flower
Dogwalker
by TreeFrog
THC 33.5%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Fire OG Pre-Roll 1.25g
by TreeFrog
THC 23%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Bavarian Cream
by TreeFrog
THC 23.5%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Golden Goat Pre-Roll 1.25g
by TreeFrog
THC 21.6%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Durban Mint Pre-Roll 0.75g
by TreeFrog
THC 14.3%
CBD 0.04%
Pre-rolls
Harley Tsu Pre-Roll 1.25g
by TreeFrog
THC 0.51%
CBD 14.9%
Pre-rolls
Golden Goat Pre-Roll 0.75g
by TreeFrog
THC 21.6%
CBD 0.08%
