A winner at the 2022 High Times Cannabis Cup, Focus Citrus Hummies are infused with solventless hash rosin, energizing ginseng, and brain-boosting lion's mane. They are the perfect companion for the hard worker, explorer, or daytime enjoyer. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Solventless, Full-Spectrum, Real Fruit. Taste the citradelic explosion of flavor for yourself.

