About this product
There are two ways to get to space, either you take off in a rocket or you spark up Trendi Superblunts+ and enjoy the ride! 😉🚀
We currently have 2 versions of the Trendi Superblunt+. We have a “Limited Edition” version which features collaborations with some of the most sought-after cultivators in the state and we also have a lower-tiered option which we use our own flower and concentrate called the "Premium" version.
📦 Packed with 2gs of top-shelf flower
🍁 Infused with .5g of premium indoor crumble
🍯 Sealed with .1g of live resin terp sauce
🌱 Sprinkled with .15g of indoor kief
💨 Packed in a hemp wrap with an engineered wood tip for proper air flow
About this brand
TRENDI
Now available in Nevada and California.
Trendi is the industry standard for class, elegance, and refined taste in cannabis. The Trendi line aims to influence and inspire through modern innovation, potency, and superior quality utilizing cutting edge technology and a unique visual approach- standing out from the rest.
Trendi offers an unparalleled assortment of premium products ranging from live resin badders and sauce to cured shatter, RSO, live resin cartridges, disposable vapes, flower, and superblunts.
