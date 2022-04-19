There are two ways to get to space, either you take off in a rocket or you spark up Trendi Superblunts+ and enjoy the ride! 😉🚀



We currently have 2 versions of the Trendi Superblunt+. We have a “Limited Edition” version which features collaborations with some of the most sought-after cultivators in the state and we also have a lower-tiered option which we use our own flower and concentrate called the "Premium" version.



📦 Packed with 2gs of top-shelf flower

🍁 Infused with .5g of premium indoor crumble

🍯 Sealed with .1g of live resin terp sauce

🌱 Sprinkled with .15g of indoor kief

💨 Packed in a hemp wrap with an engineered wood tip for proper air flow