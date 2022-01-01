TribeREVIVE CBD Gummy Bears are mindfully crafted to be both healthy AND delicious - because we don't believe you should have to choose between your wellness and your tastebuds.



Our proprietary formulation for CBD gummy bears is flavored and colored with organic cane sugar and all natural juice extracts such as carrot juice, turmeric and red beet extract. Each bear has 25mg of pure CBD for easy self dosing.



Just say NO to: carcinogenic food colorings (Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6), high fructose corn syrup, sprayed edibles (regular gummies sprayed with CBD isolate)